AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.09.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

