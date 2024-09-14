AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.