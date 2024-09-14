AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,429,000.

Fox Factory Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

