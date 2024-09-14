AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

