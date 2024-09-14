AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 12,063 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get agilon health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.