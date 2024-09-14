AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

