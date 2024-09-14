AGF Management Ltd. Sells 9,462 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

