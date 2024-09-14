AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $123.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

