AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,310 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HP alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.