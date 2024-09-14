Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $124.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

