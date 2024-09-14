Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.65 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

