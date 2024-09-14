Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Forsta AP Fonden’s 7th Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

