Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

