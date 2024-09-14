Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,801,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,028,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,327,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 58,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

