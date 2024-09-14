American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,487 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

