American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 115,293 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $115,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

