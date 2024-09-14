American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,030 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Boise Cascade worth $106,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

