American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 212,886 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $113,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $152.28 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

