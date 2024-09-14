American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 425,768 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $124,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.65. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

