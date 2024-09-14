American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Halliburton worth $106,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5,567.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

