American Century Companies Inc. Buys 113,838 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $107,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

