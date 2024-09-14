American Century Companies Inc. Buys 75,733 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.41% of Donaldson worth $121,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.69 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

