American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 318,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $94,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

