American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1,923.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of FTAI Aviation worth $100,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $128.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

