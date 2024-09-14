American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Matson worth $119,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $138.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

