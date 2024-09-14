American Century Companies Inc. Has $100.22 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $100,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

