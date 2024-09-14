American Century Companies Inc. Has $102.07 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $102,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

