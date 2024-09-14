American Century Companies Inc. Has $106.34 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $106,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $38,655,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $19,304,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.