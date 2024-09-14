American Century Companies Inc. Has $111.10 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Hologic worth $111,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hologic by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

