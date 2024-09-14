American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.10 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Webster Financial worth $115,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,217,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

WBS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.