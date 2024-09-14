American Century Companies Inc. Has $116.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $116,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

