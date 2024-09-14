American Century Companies Inc. Has $119.25 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.23% of Compass Diversified worth $119,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.2 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

