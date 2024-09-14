American Century Companies Inc. Has $134.83 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Cencora worth $134,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $239.88 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

