American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Expro Group worth $128,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.2 %

XPRO stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays upped their target price on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expro Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.