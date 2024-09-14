American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Duolingo worth $104,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $228.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $202.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

