American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,782,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904,191 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Exxon Mobil worth $895,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

