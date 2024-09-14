American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,112,163 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $134,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

