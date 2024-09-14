American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 38,966 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $95,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $147,120,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

