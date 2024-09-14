American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Kosmos Energy worth $137,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,968,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 761,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

