American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.03% of Ryder System worth $110,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $86,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

