American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.21% of SouthState worth $128,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $2,754,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

