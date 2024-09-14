American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,255 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ferguson worth $134,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $193.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

