American Century Companies Inc. Sells 114,842 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,842 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $125,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 222,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

