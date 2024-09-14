American Century Companies Inc. Sells 133,720 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $104,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

