American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of argenx worth $109,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.74.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $538.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.62. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $554.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.69.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

