American Century Companies Inc. Sells 305,588 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,588 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $114,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

