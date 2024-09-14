American Century Companies Inc. Sells 36,599 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $97,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $332.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

