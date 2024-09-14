American Century Companies Inc. Sells 440,527 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 440,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $110,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

