Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

