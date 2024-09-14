Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

